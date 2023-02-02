Republican Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside NJ Residence

A 30-year-old Republican city councilwoman from New Jersey was found shot to death outside her residence Wednesday night.

Eunice Dwumfour, a member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was identified as the victim. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that police responded to a 911 call at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday. Upon their arrival, they found Dwumfour in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The prosecutor's office said Dwumfour was pronounced dead at the scene.

WABC-TV in New York reported police believe Dwumfour, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was the intended target of the shooting but do not have a clear motive. The New York Post reported police at the scene said Dwumfour was caught on video speaking to the shooter just moments before her death, and that locals believe the shooter might have fled via the nearby Garden State Parkway.

Dwumfour was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democrat incumbent.

"As mayor, I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council," Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, a Democrat, said in a statement on the borough's website. "Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader.

"I can't adequately express my sorrow at a loss of a friend."