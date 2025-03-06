Ukraine, US to Hold Talks Next Week on Ending War, Zelenskyy Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country will hold talks with the U.S. next week about ending the war against Russia.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay there to hold talks with U.S. officials.

European Union leaders are holding emergency talks about ways to quickly increase their military budgets after the Trump administration signaled that Europe must take care of its own security and also suspended assistance to Ukraine.

In just over a month, President Donald Trump has overturned old certainties about U.S. reliability as a security partner, as he appears to move closer to Russia and withdraws American support for Ukraine. On Monday, Trump ordered a pause to U.S. military supplies to Ukraine as he sought to press Zelenskyy to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia.

The Talks

The talks are set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelenskyy said. “As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will work exclusively constructively for a quick and reliable peace.”

Meanwhile, the EU has been meeting to talk about how to bolster security amid uncertainties over the rapid changes invoked by the Trump administration

EU Maneuvers

European Union leaders on Thursday backed new defense spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros for the continent’s security after the Trump administration signaled that Europe would have to fend for itself in future.

The 27 leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending. They also urged the European Commission to explore new ways “to facilitate significant defense spending at national level in all Member States,” a statement said.

The EU’s executive branch estimates that around 650 billion euros ($702 billion) could be freed up in this way.

The leaders also took note of a European Commission offer of a loan package worth 150 billion euros ($162 billion) to buy new military equipment and invited EU headquarters staff “to examine this proposal as a matter of urgency.”

European Union leaders have failed to reach a full consensus on a common stance in defense of Ukraine and its war against Russia.

That’s according to an official with knowledge of the vote at Thursday’s close-door meeting.

A statement was signed off among 26 EU members with a lone member state out, the official said.

Hungary has long been a holdout in previous attempts to reach consensus.

The official declined to elaborate on which country did not back the statement. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the summit was still ongoing.

The EU says it wants to back Ukraine with funds and military material so it can negotiate from a position of strength. Hungary says such measures would only extend the war.