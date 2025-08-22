WATCH TV LIVE

Bloomberg News: Eric Trump Plans to Visit Japan in September

Friday, 22 August 2025 07:43 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, plans to visit Tokyo and will attend a shareholder meeting of Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet on Sept. 1, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The Trump Organisation and Metaplanet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

The Trump family has expanded into several cryptocurrency ventures over the past year, including a crypto exchange, a stablecoin, a Bitcoin mining operation, and digital asset ETFs. Among these, a meme coin known as $Trump, which was launched by the president on January, drew particularly sharp criticism from Democrat lawmakers and government watchdog groups.

Metaplanet shareholders are scheduled to vote on new capital-raising methods at the Sept. 1 meeting, which Eric Trump plans to attend, Bloomberg reported. His visit to Tokyo will follow his appearance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28–29, the report added.

Eric Trump was appointed as an advisor to Metaplanet in March, which is listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, joining its newly formed strategic board of advisors.

Donald Trump has promised to be the "crypto president," the one who will popularize its mainstream use in America. He has said he backs crypto because it can improve the banking system and increase the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

Some of Trump's businesses in areas such as crypto, which added substantially to his wealth, benefit from U.S. policy shifts under him and have become a source of criticism. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


