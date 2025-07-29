Trump Says Fell Out With Epstein Because He Was Taking Mar-a-Lago Spa Staff

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he fell out with Jeffrey Epstein because the convicted sex offender had poached staff from his club's spa, including the woman at the center of an underage sex scandal involving Prince Andrew.

The White House has said previously that Trump threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club two decades ago "for being a creep" and U.S. media has reported that they became estranged over a Florida real estate deal.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while flying home from Scotland, Trump gave some of his most expansive public comments yet about his falling-out with Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

"People were taken out of the (Mar-a-Lago) spa, hired by him, in other words gone," Trump said. "When I heard about it, I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.'

"And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Out of here.'"

Trump also confirmed that one of the Mar-a-Lago spa attendants taken by his longtime friend Epstein was Virginia Giuffre, who brought a civil case against Epstein friend Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

"I think she worked at the spa," Trump said. "I think that was one of the people. He stole her."

Before taking office in January, Trump promised to release more information about Epstein, who right-wing conspiracy theorists allege trafficked young girls for VIPs.

Trump pset some supporters, however, when the FBI and Justice Department announced in early July that they had not discovered any new elements warranting the release of additional information about Epstein.

Scrutiny has been intensifying ever since on Trump's own relationship with Epstein.

- 'Clemency' -

Seeking to tamp down the furor, the Justice Department has sought the release of grand jury transcripts from the investigation into Epstein and interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's imprisoned accomplice, last week.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche -- who is also Trump's former personal attorney -- met with Maxwell over two days but declined to say what was discussed in the highly unusual meetings between a convicted felon and a top Justice Department official.

Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, offered meanwhile to testify before a House of Representatives committee but only if granted immunity.

Maxwell's lawyers, in a letter to the House committee which has subpoenaed her to testify next month, said she would be prepared to do so "if a fair and safe path forward can be established."

"If Ms Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing -- and eager -- to testify openly and honestly, in public," they said.

Without clemency, the former British socialite would only testify if granted immunity.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," her lawyers said.

Maxwell would also need to see potential questions in advance and would not agree to be interviewed at the Florida prison where she is being held, they said.

Finally, her lawyers said, any testimony could only come after the Supreme Court decides whether or not to hear Maxwell's appeal seeking to have her conviction overturned.

They said that if the conditions could not be met Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.