Trump EPA Chief Pruitt: Biden's Energy Agenda Is 'Disney World'

The Biden administration's giving into renewable energy, unwinding U.S. energy independence, is "magical thinking" and virtually "Disney World" ideology, according to Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

"This 'new energy economy,' as people are calling it — the Green New Deal — rests on this belief that technology in wind and solar and battery storage are undergoing a disruption technological revolution and, as such, we can depart from hydrocarbons in generating electricity and power across the United States," Pruitt told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"That's just simply fanciful. It's legendary."

Technology just is not there yet, Pruitt added to host John Catsimatidis.

"This belief that we have technologically achieved this level in the U.S., where we can simply take hydrocarbons off the grid and at no cost to consumer with respect to reliability and resiliency of our grid: It's truly magical thinking; it's Disney World," Pruitt said.

Pruitt pointed to Texas' grid struggles during winter storms as a disastrous example for all states.

"Utilities across the country have been making bad investments, symbolic investments, as opposed to ensuring the resiliency and reliability and lower cost for consumers across the country for power generation," Pruitt continued.

"When you look at taking off hydrocarbons and natural gas from our grid and replacing it with wind and solar, well, there are days, obviously, that wind doesn't blow, even in Oklahoma, and days when the sun doesn't shine, even in Texas."

It is not just Democrats missing the boat here either, as Republicans too fail to show leadership.

"Unfortunately, our political leadership in Washington is incapable of engaging in meaningful discussions, both Democrats and Republicans, around solutions," Pruitt said.

Former President Donald Trump "made the right decision to exit the Paris Accord," he added.

"It had little to do with CO2," Pruitt said. "It had little to do with carbon reduction. It had everything to do with putting us at a competitive disadvantage with countries across the globe."

China and India are the big beneficiaries in lieu of America.

"China in particular, and India: China and India don't have to take any steps of compliance with the Paris Accord," Pruitt noted, "until the year 2030. We front-loaded our cost. They backloaded theirs."

The unwinding of the Trump administration energy independence is a victory for globalists and other countries.

"The rest of the world applauded when the U.S. entered the Paris Accord because it put us at a disadvantage, and they were concerned when we exited [under Trump] because they knew that we were serious about making sure we were not put at a disadvantage," Pruitt concluded.