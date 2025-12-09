WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: EPA climate change censorship fossil fuels

EPA Drops Mention of Fossil Fuels in Website on Warming's Causes

EPA Drops Mention of Fossil Fuels in Website on Warming's Causes
(AP)

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 05:10 PM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency has removed any mention of fossil fuels  from its popular online page explaining the causes of climate change. Now it only mentions natural phenomena, even as many scientists calculate that nearly all of the warming is due to human activity.

Sometime in the past few days or weeks, EPA altered some but not all of its climate change webpages, de-emphasizing and even deleting references to the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

The website's causes of climate page mention changes in Earth’s orbit, solar activity, Earth's reflectivity, volcanoes and natural carbon dioxide changes, but not the burning of fossil fuels.

Several scientists and three former EPA officials tell The Associated Press that this is misleading and harmful.

“Now it is completely wrong,” said University of California climate scientist Daniel Swain, who also noted that impacts, risks and indicators of climate change on the EPA site are now broken links. “This was a tool that I know for a fact that a lot of educators used and a lot of people. It was actually one of the best designed easy access climate change information websites for the U.S.”

Earlier this year, the Trump administration removed the national climate assessment from government websites.ed coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Environmental Protection Agency has removed any mention of fossil fuels from its popular online page explaining the causes of climate change. Now it only mentions natural phenomena, even as many scientists calculate that nearly all of the warming is due to human...
EPA climate change censorship fossil fuels
210
2025-10-09
Tuesday, 09 December 2025 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved