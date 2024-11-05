Newspapers End Presidential Endorsements Amid Rising Risks

As political tensions escalate, many of America’s largest newspapers are abandoning presidential endorsements, signaling a shift in media neutrality amid concerns over polarization and economic pressures from corporate ownership, Axios reported.

In a departure from tradition, most of America’s most prominent newspapers have refrained from endorsing a candidate in this year’s presidential election. Once a cornerstone of U.S. election cycles, these endorsements have dwindled in recent years, with many media outlets citing concerns about intensifying political divisions and potential backlash from readers and advertisers.

This shift follows former President Donald Trump’s receiving only two major newspaper endorsements from publications owned by allies, the New York Post and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In contrast, during previous cycles, Trump garnered as many as seven endorsements from prominent outlets, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Boston Herald, which have since chosen to forego endorsements entirely.

An increasing number of newspapers have seen ownership changes that have impacted editorial policies, especially regarding political endorsements. Many outlets, previously independently or family-owned, are now controlled by large media conglomerates or financial firms. These new owners — often hedge funds or private equity groups — have opted to halt political endorsements as part of their broader business strategies.

In 2022, Tribune Publishing and MediaNews Group, owned by Alden Global Capital, decided to refrain from endorsing presidential candidates for their extensive portfolio of over 68 daily and 300 weekly newspapers.

Similarly, McClatchy, owned by Chatham Asset Management, previously announced that its 30 newspapers would only endorse candidates if both nominees agreed to interviews with their editorial boards.

Most recently, Gannett, the largest daily newspaper owner in the U.S. with over 200 publications, announced that it would cease endorsing presidential candidates. Even Gannett’s flagship paper, USA Today, will forgo endorsements, a policy expected to influence regional and local publications under its umbrella.

The trend extends beyond corporate-owned papers, with independently-owned newspapers also reconsidering the endorsement tradition. The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, owned by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong, respectively, have been criticized for discontinuing endorsements. Some detractors accuse the owners of prioritizing business interests over editorial independence. Bezos and Soon-Shiong deny these claims, asserting that the decisions merely reflect changing reader expectations in a polarized era.

Media analysts point to the rapid rise of social media and celebrity influence as another factor reducing the impact of traditional newspaper endorsements. Platforms like Twitter and Instagram allow high-profile figures to reach audiences directly, often overshadowing the sway of newspaper endorsements.

This election cycle has seen major celebrities like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Jennifer Lopez publicly back Vice President Kamala Harris, while Trump enjoys support from a handful of influential internet personalities and country musicians, including Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Jason Aldean.

Faced with heightened reader expectations and economic pressures, many news outlets appear committed to avoiding the potential controversies and financial risks that often accompany political endorsements.