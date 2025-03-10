Musk: Sen. Kelly a 'Traitor' Due to Ukraine Stance

Elon Musk called Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a "traitor" in a heated exchange on X after the Democrat senator shared details of his recent visit to Ukraine. Kelly fired back, defending his support for the war-torn country and questioning Musk's priorities, ABC News reported.

Kelly shared photos from his visit, writing, "Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine's security and can't be a giveaway to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and head of the Department of Government Efficiency who is a vocal critic of U.S. foreign aid, replied: "You are a traitor."

The senator, a former Navy pilot and astronaut, responded: "Traitor? Elon, if you don't understand that defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do."

Kelly later elaborated on his remarks while speaking to reporters. He dismissed Musk as "not a serious guy" and suggested that the billionaire focus on his aerospace ventures.

"He said he's slashed and burned the federal government to make room for a giant tax cut for billionaires like himself," Kelly said. "I've sworn an oath to this country. I've flown in combat. I've served in the Navy for 25 years. It appears to me the oath that Elon Musk stands by is the oath to billionaires — make their lives easier, not the American people, not veterans."

Kelly's latest trip to Ukraine marked his third visit since 2023. He described the experience as "emotional," saying he met with Ukrainian officials, embassy staff, and military leaders.

"If they don't get the munitions that are sitting on the other side of the border, more Ukrainians will die," he said. "And these folks, I tell you, my conversations with them, they will stick with us. We stick with them. They will be there for us in the future, no matter what we need."

Musk's criticism comes as the Trump administration continues to shift U.S. policy on Ukraine. A recent meeting ended without an agreement on U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources, which Kyiv had hoped would secure continued American military support.

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism toward Ukraine, freezing military aid and intelligence support while attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations.

"If we abandon our ally Ukraine, we will be viewed by other countries, including our other allies, as untrustworthy, and in the future, we shouldn't expect their help," Kelly said.