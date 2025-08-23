Musk Says XAI Open Sources Grok 2.5

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model and plans to do the same for its Grok 3 model in roughly six months, the billionaire said in a post on his social media platform X on Saturday.

"The @xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source," Musk wrote Saturday night on X. "Grok 3 will be made open source in about 6 months."

By open-sourcing Grok 2.5, Musk is making the underlying code and model architecture publicly available for developers, researchers, and competitors to study, use, and build upon. This move puts xAI's technology into the broader AI ecosystem, where it can be tested, adapted, or improved outside the company's direct control. It also signals Musk's commitment to the idea that AI should be transparent and accessible, not kept behind corporate walls.

Looking ahead, Musk's promise to release Grok 3 in about six months suggests xAI is positioning itself as a challenger to closed AI models from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. By open-sourcing its flagship technology on a regular cadence, xAI could attract a community of developers who value openness while also accelerating innovation through outside contributions.

However, it also raises questions about how open models might be used — or misused — once they are in the public domain.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.