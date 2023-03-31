×
Report: FTC Chair Rejected Elon Musk's Request for Meeting

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 31 March 2023 04:12 PM EDT

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan rejected a request from Elon Musk for a meeting late last year, shortly after the billionaire took control of Twitter, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that Khan rejected Musk's request in a letter dated Jan. 27 addressed to a lawyer for the social media company. The letter stated that Khan would not meet Musk until his company complied with FTC investigators who were demanding information.

"I recommend that Twitter appropriately prioritize its legal obligations to provide the requested information," she wrote. "Once Twitter has fully complied with all FTC requests, I will be happy to consider scheduling a meeting with Mr. Musk."

The newspaper also notes that Musk recently spoke with the FTC's sole Republican commissioner, Christine Wilson, who plans to leave her post on Friday after expressing concerns with Khan's leadership.

Former FTC Chair William Kovacic told the Times that while it is unusual for company heads to seek a meeting with the FTC chair and commissioners while a probe is ongoing, it's not unprecedented when CEOs think they can convince the agency that they are serious about following their agreements.

"If you thought you could simply brush it aside, and it was not a matter of great concern, you'd just ignore it," he said. "If you think it's important, that would be a reason to seek out a meeting."

Khan did not respond to the Times' requests for comment.

