Musk Accuses Trump Whistleblower Vindman of 'Treason'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of "treason" on Wednesday and promised he "will pay" for his actions after the whistleblower in President-elect Donald Trump's first impeachment trial said the tech billionaire is being used by Russia, The Hill reported.

"Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty," Musk posted on his X platform.

Musk was responding to comments Vindman made in an interview. He accused the tech giant of divulging state secrets to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the primary reason Musk supports Trump is because Putin ordered him to do so.

"Clearly, Putin has a type. He likes narcissists and egomaniacs that he knows as a case officer can easily pander to manipulate, to do his dirty work," said Vindman, who as a member of the National Security Council was present for the "perfect call" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to Trump's first impeachment.

"Russia has been using different levers — whether that's corruption networks; in this case, it's influencers like Donald Trump, like Elon Musk, to kind of sow discord."

Musk has claimed he maintains a security clearance due to the federal contracts his company SpaceX holds with the Department of Defense. Vindman alleges that it's Musk's deep ties to the federal government's security apparatus and not a particular fondness for Trump that explains his support.

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk and Putin had been in regular communication since 2022, touching base on personal topics, business, and geopolitical tensions.

"It's possible that some of that is seeping through," Vindman said. "He's been using the richest man in the world to do his bidding. In some cases, that's encouraging him probably to support Donald Trump."