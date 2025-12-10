Sen. Warren Asks UBS for Details of Any Bessent Talks

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren has written a letter to UBS requesting that it provide details on any discussions the Swiss bank may have had with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Warren asked UBS chairman Colm Kelleher for a summary of interactions with U.S. officials over a potential relocation of the bank's headquarters to the United States and any incentives the bank may have requested or been offered, Bloomberg said.

UBS declined to comment on whether the letter existed or what it contained.

"As we have said repeatedly, we want to continue to operate successfully as a global bank out of Switzerland," UBS said in a statement.

UBS in November reaffirmed it is committed to its Swiss base in response to a report that Kelleher and Bessent had privately discussed moving the bank's headquarters to the U.S.