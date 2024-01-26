Rep. Stefanik Pans Harvard for Hiring Ex-Board Member's Firm

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed Harvard University after a new congressional report revealed that the Ivy League school hired a prestigious law firm headed by an ex-board member to handle the plagiarism allegations against its former president.

According to the New York Post, the university retained the law firm WilmerHale last year after the outlet reached out with questions about then-Harvard President Claudine Gay being accused of plagiarism.

William Lee, a senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation until June 2022, is a senior partner at WilmerHale.

The Harvard Crimson reported that Lee, who is also a law professor at the school, "has continued to exert significant influence among Harvard's top leadership" despite stepping down, "including senior administrators, members of the Corporation and his successor Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker."

In a statement, Stefanik told the Post that the governing board "actively worked to cover up the negligence and failures of Harvard University" and doubled down "in defense of its corrupt leadership."

"In fact, instead of protecting Jewish students and removing Claudine Gay, former Harvard Corporation Board senior fellow William Lee lined the pockets of his law firm WilmerHale, [hired] to defend the former Harvard President's history of serial plagiarism and antisemitism," she said.

"A reckoning is occurring; our robust congressional investigation will continue to expose the institutional problems plaguing our most elite colleges and universities and deliver needed accountability to the American people."

According to an article from April 2022, posted on the law firm's website, Lee was recognized by the Harvard Alumni Association with the Harvard Medal and was "instrumental in the university's past two presidential searches."

He told the Post the article was referring to past Harvard presidents "Drew Faust and Larry Bacow" and that he "was not involved in the most recent search."

Lee and another lawyer from WilmerHale were reportedly personally involved in preparing Gay to testify before Congress last month on campus antisemitism. The embattled president, who came under fire for her damning testimony and numerous allegations of plagiarism, resigned earlier this month.

"Harvard is playing games with everyone," Carol Swain, a former professor who has accused Gay of plagiarizing her work, told the Post. "This is how they responded every step of the way."