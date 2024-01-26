×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elise stefanik | william lee | claudine gay | harvard | plagiarism | allegations | investigation

Rep. Stefanik Pans Harvard for Hiring Ex-Board Member's Firm

By    |   Friday, 26 January 2024 04:47 PM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed Harvard University after a new congressional report revealed that the Ivy League school hired a prestigious law firm headed by an ex-board member to handle the plagiarism allegations against its former president.

According to the New York Post, the university retained the law firm WilmerHale last year after the outlet reached out with questions about then-Harvard President Claudine Gay being accused of plagiarism.

William Lee, a senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation until June 2022, is a senior partner at WilmerHale.

The Harvard Crimson reported that Lee, who is also a law professor at the school, "has continued to exert significant influence among Harvard's top leadership" despite stepping down, "including senior administrators, members of the Corporation and his successor Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker."

In a statement, Stefanik told the Post that the governing board "actively worked to cover up the negligence and failures of Harvard University" and doubled down "in defense of its corrupt leadership."

"In fact, instead of protecting Jewish students and removing Claudine Gay, former Harvard Corporation Board senior fellow William Lee lined the pockets of his law firm WilmerHale, [hired] to defend the former Harvard President's history of serial plagiarism and antisemitism," she said.

"A reckoning is occurring; our robust congressional investigation will continue to expose the institutional problems plaguing our most elite colleges and universities and deliver needed accountability to the American people."

According to an article from April 2022, posted on the law firm's website, Lee was recognized by the Harvard Alumni Association with the Harvard Medal and was "instrumental in the university's past two presidential searches."

He told the Post the article was referring to past Harvard presidents "Drew Faust and Larry Bacow" and that he "was not involved in the most recent search."

Lee and another lawyer from WilmerHale were reportedly personally involved in preparing Gay to testify before Congress last month on campus antisemitism. The embattled president, who came under fire for her damning testimony and numerous allegations of plagiarism, resigned earlier this month.

"Harvard is playing games with everyone," Carol Swain, a former professor who has accused Gay of plagiarizing her work, told the Post. "This is how they responded every step of the way."

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed Harvard University after a new congressional report revealed that the Ivy League school hired a prestigious law firm headed by an ex-board member to handle the plagiarism allegations against its former president.
elise stefanik, william lee, claudine gay, harvard, plagiarism, allegations, investigation
370
2024-47-26
Friday, 26 January 2024 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved