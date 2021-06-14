Trump: Pa. Sen. Corman Acting Like Radical Left Dem on 2020 Election Audit

Pennsylvania state Sen. Jake Corman is pushing back on a legislative audit of the 2020 presidential election “as though he were a Radical Left Democrat,” says former President Donald Trump.

Corman, the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader, for two months repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win. A week after the election, he accused Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration of attempting to “tip the scales” in Biden’s favor.

A big part of Biden’s victory hinged on Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

He later urged Congress to delay certification of the Electoral College, citing “inconsistencies” with how the election was carried out in Pennsylvania.

“Why is State Senator Jake Corman of Pennsylvania fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam?” Trump said in a statement issued Monday.

“Corman is fighting as though he were a Radical Left Democrat, saying that a Forensic Audit of Pennsylvania not take place. Why is Senator David Argall playing the same game? Are they stupid, corrupt, or naive? What is going on? Other State Senators want this Forensic Audit to take place—immediately. I feel certain that if Corman continues along this path of resistance, with its lack of transparency, he will be primaried and lose by big numbers. What went on in Philadelphia and other areas of the State must be properly and legally exposed. If it is not, just like with open Borders, we won’t have a Country anymore!”

Corman has maintained control of his seat for more than two decades. The sixth-term Republican, though, has not announced plans to seek reelection.

Trump last week demanded an Arizona-style audit of the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania after Pennsylvania state Senators Doug Mastriano and Cris Dush and state Representative Rob Kauffman toured an audit site in Maricopa County last week.

All three are calling for a recount in the state.

"Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election," Trump said. "Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act.

"Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary.