Controversy Brewing Over McMahon Visiting N.J. School

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is visiting a New Jersey middle school Friday, and not everyone is pleased.

McMahon is visiting Cedar Drive Middle School in Colts Neck as part of a 50-state tour backed by Turning Point USA, Hillsdale College, and other conservative organizations.

The education secretary is visiting all 50 states as part of a civics tour to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

"Through this work, the Department of Education aims to ensure that students across the country have access to rich, engaging history instruction that strengthens their appreciation for the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship," Colts Neck Superintendent MaryJane Garibay said in a letter to parents.

The letter sent to parents describes the program as "a meaningful, non-partisan initiative designed to inspire students' interest in U.S. history and civic responsibility."

Some parents have expressed outrage — especially since they were only alerted to the event a few days in advance — and have said they will hold their children out of school.

Michael Gottesman, the founder of the New Jersey Public Education Coalition, said the event should not be in public schools.

"We expect it's going to have political and religious ideology, and when a group like Turning Point USA is leading the charge and is going to be the presenter at this assembly, we have concerns that based on their past history, that this should not be in public schools," Gottesman said in a statement.

Garibay said the event is nonpartisan.

"This special event underscores our school community's continued commitment to providing enriching and impactful learning experiences for our students," Garibay said.