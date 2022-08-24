Harris: Inflation Reduction Act's Loaded Words Don't Bode Well for US

You know right away that something is amiss when you read the title of the latest legislative collaboration by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. —the $737 billion "Green Energy," and Health Care Bill: "H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."

Dr. Sterling Burnett, Director of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy, summed up the problem this way:

"As history attests and the last two years of profligate federal spending confirmed once again, government spending increases inflation instead of reducing it. When was the last time Congress increased spending while simultaneously reducing inflation?"

But — that's only the tip of the propaganda-laden iceberg the Democrats have foisted upon America. Signed into law by President Joe Biden last Tuesday, H.R.5376 uses a special form of language initially created by climate alarmists to control the thinking patterns, and, ultimately the behaviour, of society.

This is precisely what author George Orwell warned about in his novel "1984."

In Oceania, the dystopian society of "1984," a new language officially labeled "Newspeak" was created by the government that, when fully adopted, was meant to limit the range of human thought.

Ideas such as freedom, skepticism and debate were virtually unthinkable since no words existed to describe them, aside from the generic term "thoughtcrime."

Most insidious was "Duckspeak," a form of speech consisting entirely of phrases and words approved by the party.

Someone who had mastered Duckspeak could fire off ideologically pure assertions like bullets from a machine gun without thinking at all.

Their words merely emanated from the larynx like the quacking of a duck.

Being labeled a Duckspeaker was considered a genuine compliment as it indicated that you were well-versed in the official views and language of the state.

There are too many examples of Duckspeak in the Inflation Reduction Act to list them all so let’s consider just two of the most egregious — the act’s use of the words "pollution" and "clean."

The phrase "greenhouse gas pollution" appears no less than 10 times in the bill’s text. Considering that 79% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 were the benign gas carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), this is obviously misleading. CO 2 is essential for plan photosynthesis and so is aerial fertilization for plants.

It's anything but pollution. Dr. Craig Idso of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change told the America First Energy Conference on November 9, 2017, in Houston, Texas, "the whole of the terrestrial biosphere is reaping incredible benefits from the approximate 40 per cent increase in atmospheric CO 2 since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution."

Efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions will result in "reduced agricultural yields, higher food prices and growing food insecurity that will disproportionately burden the poor," said Idso. This would cause "undernourishment and potential starvation of hundreds of millions of persons just a few short decades from now," Idso warned.

Yet, not only does H.R.5376 mislabel greenhouse gas emissions, it lists the benign, invisible gas CO 2 as the first in a list of "air pollutants" nine times. The Act also calls CO 2 "carbon oxide" and even "carbon," which conjures up subconscious images of dark and dangerous emissions of soot, which really is carbon.

Next is the Act’s misuse of the word "clean."

"Clean electricity" appears 21 times, "clean energy" 10 times, both obviously referring to wind and solar power and battery storage technology. "Clean vehicles" appears 36 times.

But Michael Moore’s 2020 film, "Planet of the Humans," demonstrates that, when you consider how these machines are made, wind and solar power, electric vehicles and batteries are anything but clean. They may very well be the dirtiest and most environmentally destructive energy technologies on the planet.

No one in their right mind would consider industrial wind turbines, for example, which require vast quantities of rare earth metals produced mostly under terrible environmental conditions in China and slaughter millions of birds and bats, either "clean" or "green."

And that doesn’t even consider the human rights abuses associated with producing the raw materials to make these supposedly “clean” machines.

In their newly released book, "Clean Energy Exploitations," engineer and energy consultant Ronald Stein and public policy consultant Todd Royal demonstrate how the development of so-called clean energy by countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany are exploiting the most vulnerable people in the world and destroying their environments.

They explain that many African, Asian and South American children are being enslaved and dying in filthy and dangerous mines and factories to extract and process the rare-earths and exotic minerals required for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and utility-scale storage systems.

These are unquestionably blood minerals.

Former President Barack Obama set the stage for climate change Duckspeakers, when he told Americans that "the debate is settled. Climate change is a fact."

But, as Carleton University Earth Sciences Professor Tim Patterson pointed out, "Climate is and always has been variable. The only constant about climate is change; it changes continually." So, Obama’s claim, and that of others who say the same, was correct but trivial, like "sunrise is real."

But it was much more than that. Obama’s statement implied that experts have concluded that unusual climatic events are happening and that government must save us, neither of which is true, of course.

With the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats have now taken this propaganda to entirely new levels of distortion and corruption.

University of Florida linguist M.J. Hardman summed up the important role language plays in societal control when she wrote in her paper "Language and War" (2002): "Language is inseparable from humanity and follows us in all our works.

"Language is the instrument with which we form thought and feeling, mood, aspiration, will, and act[ion], the instrument by whose means we influence and are influenced."

It’s high time sensible people took all this more seriously, objecting vociferously whenever climate alarmist memes are used by politicians, the press, educators and in everyday discussions.

Tom Harris is Executive Director of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition.