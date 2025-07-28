WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Said He Threw Epstein Out of Mar-a-Lago

By    |   Monday, 28 July 2025 10:58 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said he threw disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago due to his inappropriate behavior.

"He hired help, and I said, 'Don't ever do that again,'" Trump said while speaking to reporters in Scotland. "He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did, if you want to know the truth.

" I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there, supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but Larry Summers went there. He was the head of Harvard. Nobody ever talks about them. I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."

Trump also dismissed the Epstein files as a hoax and that had his name been in them, the Biden administration would've released the files to damage his campaign. He compared the Epstein files to the dossier produced by Christopher Steele that contained salacious,  unproven allegations about Trump.

"The whole thing was a fake," Trump said. "They can put things in the file that are fake. But those files were run by bad, sick people. If they had anything, why didn't they use it when I was killing Joe?"

Trump said he always knew Epstein was a "controversial guy."

"My poll numbers have gone up four and a half points because people don't buy it," Trump said. "People don't buy it."

