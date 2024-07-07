Sen. Rubio: 'Reassuring' Harris-Newsom Can't Be the Ticket

The Constitution prohibits Electoral College votes to be cast for a president and vice president from the same state and even Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says thank goodness – pivoting from suggestions it rules him out as a running mate.

"I have no idea who he's going to pick," Rubio, one of the reported members of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's short list despite the prohibition, told CNN's "State of the Union." "We will confront those issues when they come.

"But I think it's comforting for Americans to know that, when Kamala Harris becomes their nominee, she can't pick Gavin Newsom, because I don't think we can afford as a country to have two Californians with their crazy policies become the law of the land.

"So, that's reassuring."

The Constitution's language would require either Trump or Rubio to potentially move their home state from Florida by Dec. 15 if Trump picked Rubio as vice president.

"I think it's presumptuous to talk about any of those things in public, because President Trump hasn't made those decisions.

"When he makes those decisions, no matter who he picks, then those conversations will happen regarding whoever he picks.

"But we're not there yet. But we will be soon, one way or the other."

Host Dana Bash attempted to hold Rubio down on vice president talk, but it fell flat with the 2016 GOP presidential primary runner-up.

"Well, like I would tell you on television today," Rubio told Bash. "Look, I have heard nothing. I know nothing. You probably know more than I do about it.

"Donald Trump has a decision to make. He will make it when he needs to make it. He will make a good decision. I know for certain that I will be out there over the next three or four months working on behalf of his campaign in some capacity. I know that I will be in the Senate, and I will have an opportunity to continue to do that.

"And, either way, all I care about at this point, and what I care about the most, is that we can't afford another four years like the last four. And I'm willing to help in any way I can.

"But, as far as making an announcement, that's up to him and their campaign. And I don't have one for you this morning – that's for sure."

Trump is hosting a Tuesday campaign rally in Miami, where Rubio calls home and, as Trump has said, he will make his running mate announcement before his official Republican National Convention acceptance speech in mid-July.

"I don't know who he's going to pick, but he will pick somebody good, I'm sure of that," Rubio concluded.