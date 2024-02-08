Trump Victory Speech: 'If We Win the State of Nevada, It's Over for Them'

In a victory speech that could not match the intensity and ire former President Donald Trump displayed in New Hampshire, Trump celebrated a fourth consecutive landslide victory late Thursday night in Nevada's caucus.

"This has been a tremendous day, and, you know, if we win the state, we easily win the election of November," Trump told his Nevada caucus victory crowd, pointing to a key battleground state he will need to beat President Joe Biden in the general election. "We have to win the election."

"If we win the state of Nevada, it's over for them, and our country's going to be better, greater, bigger, more beautiful than ever before," Trump added as he completed brief remarks after midnight ET.

Trump did not put former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on blast as he did after New Hampshire's victory, but he did joke whether it would take long for him to be declared the victor in the next primary event.

"It was tremendous turnout," Trump said, boasting high voter "enthusiasm" and a record turnout. "They had lines going back, and they sort of knew who was going to win. You get 98%.

"We want to get over 80%, and we got 98."

Trump is now 4-0, having won Iowa and New Hampshire before winning the U.S. Virgin Islands and Nevada on Thursday night.

Trump made the cross-country trek from South Florida to Las Vegas on Thursday night, making it a priority to celebrate with his Nevada supporters who will be key to winning the White House.

"If this election is not won by us, we're not going to have a country," he warned.

"And you know great countries are all about a lot of things, but two things in particular: You have to have strong borders and you have to have free, fair, and honest elections. And we don't have either, and we're going to have them back."

Haley did not compete in the caucus, calling it "rigged" against her, and resorting to compete in a Nevada primary Tuesday night that would award no delegates. Haley still lost to "None of These Candidates" by more than 30 points, and Trump did not let that slide.

"If you remember what happened last night: None of the above," Trump mocked Haley, without mentioning her by name. "So, I'd like to congratulate none of the above."

Earlier in the day, at Mar-a-Lago, Trump addressed the media after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments between his lawyers and Colorado's effort to ban him from the presidential ballot in that state.

"This was a great day, a great night: Our Supreme Court will hopefully be doing something in helping our country and preserving democracy," Trump said.

Trump even joked he is ready to take on Biden now and get to work making America great again.

"Is there anyway we can call the election for next Tuesday?" Trump joked. "I want them to call the election for next Tuesday.

"We're going to make our country great again. We're going to make it greater than ever before."