Trump to UN: Will Use AI to Enforce Bioweapons Treaty

President Donald Trump delivered stinging criticism to his global counterparts at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, as he announced that his administration will use artificial intelligence to counter the growing threat of biological weapons.

"As we seek to reduce the threat of dangerous weapons today, I'm also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons, once and for all," Trump said. "Biological is terrible, and nuclear is even beyond and we include nuclear in that.

"We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons," he said. "We know and I know and I get to view it all the time – 'Sir, would you like to see?' And I look at weapons that are so powerful that we just can't ever use them. If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to be talking about. There would be no nothing."

The president continued by referencing the COVID-19 global pandemic that originated in China in 2019 before spreading around the world, leading to millions of deaths and the use of unprecedented governmental emergency powers.

"Just a few years ago, reckless experiments overseas gave us a devastating global pandemic, yet despite that worldwide catastrophe, many countries are continuing to do extremely risky research into bioweapons and man-made pathogens," Trump said. "This is unbelievably dangerous. To prevent potential disasters, I'm announcing today that my administration will lead an international effort to enforce Biological Weapons Convention, which is going to be meeting with the top leaders of the world by pioneering an AI verification system that everyone can trust.

The Biological Weapons Convention is an international treaty that prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, and use of biological and toxin weapons.

"Hopefully the U.N. can play a constructive role, and it will also go be one of the early projects under AI," he said. "Let's see how good it is 'cause a lot of people are saying it could be one of the great things ever, but it also can be dangerous. But it can be put to tremendous use and tremendous good and this would be an example of that."