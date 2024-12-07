Trump: US Should 'Not Get Involved' in Syria

President-elect Donald Trump has urged the United States to refrain from intervening in the escalating Syrian conflict as opposition forces close in on Damascus in a sweeping offensive, Newsweek reported.

Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday: "Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out [President Bashar] Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. This is where former President [Barack] Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

On the ground in Syria, anti-regime forces are advancing closer to the capital, with reports of celebrations in the suburb of Irbin, just six miles from central Damascus. Videos verified by CNN show residents lighting fireworks and honking car horns as opposition fighters consolidate their hold in the area, CNN reported.

Damascus is gripped by tension and panic. Residents describe a city bracing for the potential fall of Assad's regime, a scenario U.S. officials say could occur within days.

Syrian officials have denied reports of Assad's departure from the capital, dismissing them as propaganda, according to CNN.

Elsewhere, rebel forces are making gains in multiple regions. In the south, insurgents in Daraa province claim to have seized a major military base and are advancing toward Damascus. On Syria's western front, anti-regime fighters are reportedly pushing toward Homs, prompting residents to flee in anticipation of clashes.

The Syrian military has denied reports of retreat, accusing rebels of spreading misinformation to sow panic, CNN reported.