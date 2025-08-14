Trump: 275,000 Illegals Booted Off Social Security

President Donald Trump said Thursday that approximately 275,000 illegal immigrants have been purged from the Social Security database, as well as tens of thousands more beneficiaries over the age of 160 who were still receiving checks.

Urgent: $188,170 More in Social Security Payments Now Available for a Limited Time... See Here

Trump spoke at the Oval Office to mark the 90th anniversary since the taxpayer-funded safety net for seniors was signed into law by Franklin D. Roosevelt. The event aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"We've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system," Trump said. "Many of them have already left the country, and yet we were sending them checks all the time."

Trump then turned to Social Security Administrator Frank Bisignano and said, "And that number is now even larger than that, Frank. It's an unbelievable job."

"And what that's doing is making the system strong," Trump said. "[Joe] Biden never kicked anybody off. Everybody joined. And we're carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing Social Security fraud. It's a Social Security fraud that was taking place at levels that nobody's ever seen.

"We cleared 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database over 120 years of age. Think of that. So, we had 12.4 million names where they were over 120 years old. Is that right? That's a hell of a statement. ... There were nearly 135,000 people listed who were over 160 years old and in some cases, getting payments. So, somebody's getting those payments, and we're after that."

Trump laid much of the blame on what ails Social Security to the Biden administration's policies and praised Bisignano's work to reform the agency in the first 200-plus days of Trump's second term.

"Under Biden, Social Security went down like nobody's ever seen," Trump said. "It deteriorated. There's never been anything like it. The four years [under] Biden were very, very destructive.

"It couldn't have gone on much longer [or] Social Security was going to be destroyed. It was being destroyed. The average call wait time reached an all-time high of more than 42 minutes. Field office wait times were at 32 minutes, which is unheard of. And the disability claims backlog was the longest ever in recorded history. In other words, it was run just like the country was run. It was run really badly.

Special: 5 Strategies Boost Social Security Payments up to $188,170... Read More Here

"But I'm pleased to report that under our leadership, and Frank in particular, the changes he's made and what he's done is sort of a miracle, sort of like what happened with the country as a whole.

"Field office wait times are now down 30% since last year, and it looks like it's going to [reach] a total record number. ... Wait times are down 73% while serving twice as many customers per day. The disability claims backlog is down 26%, and seniors now have 24/7 online access to their accounts, which they never had before. Whereas under Biden, the website was down 29 hours a week for maintenance purposes.

"It was not open very much. They were always maintaining it, but they didn't know what the hell they were doing."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com