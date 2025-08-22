Trump on Russia Striking US Factory: 'I'm Not Happy'

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's "not happy" about the Russian drone and missile strike that hit an American factory in western Ukraine earlier this week.

"Have you talked to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin about the fact that yesterday a big U.S. factory was hit in a Russian airstrike in Ukraine?" a reporter asked the president. "What's your reaction to that?"

"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I settled seven wars, and, actually, if you think about pre-wars, add three more, so it would be 10. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. No, I'm not happy about anything about that war. Nothing. Not happy at all."

Trump added, "We'll see what happens. I think over the next two weeks, we're going to find out which way it's going to go, and I better be very happy."

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, told The Associated Press that a U.S. electronics plant near the Hungarian border was struck. He said that 600 night-shift workers were at the Flex plant at the time of the strike, and six were injured by the impact. The factory is reportedly one of the biggest U.S. investments in Ukraine.

"The message is clear: Russia is not looking for peace," Hunder said. "Russia is attacking American business in Ukraine, humiliating American business."

The Russian Defense Ministry said the strikes targeted "enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" and claimed the attack hit drone factories, storage depots and missile launch sites, as well as gatherings of Ukrainian troops. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.