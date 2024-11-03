Trump: Must've Been 'Painful' for McConnell to Endorse Me

It must have been a "painful day" for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to endorse me, former President Donald Trump said Sunday during a campaign rally in Kinston, North Carolina.

"Hopefully, we get rid of Mitch McConnell pretty soon," Trump told supporters. "Can you believe he endorsed me? Boy, that must've been a painful day in his life. Every time I think of it, he didn't have to do that."

McConnell endorsed Trump for president in March.

"He provided the necessary votes," Trump added, blaming McConnell for "screwing up" his energy policy. "What a disgrace."

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position this month. He said he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.

