Trump Eyes Kharg Island Seizure to Reopen Hormuz

President Donald Trump reportedly is weighing a strategy to counter Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, including the possible seizure or blockade of Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports.

The move, detailed by Axios, underscores the administration's effort to restore stability to global energy markets after Tehran's actions sent oil prices above $100 a barrel and disrupted a key maritime route that carries roughly 20% of the world's oil supply.

Kharg Island, located just miles off Iran's coast, handles about 90% of the country's crude exports, making it a critical pressure point.

Administration officials say no final decision has been made, but options on the table range from a naval blockade to a full-scale operation involving U.S. troops.

"He wants Hormuz open," one senior official told Axios. "If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that's going to happen."

The U.S. military has already taken steps to prepare the battlefield.

Recent airstrikes targeted Iranian military assets on the island, deliberately avoiding key oil infrastructure — a signal, officials say, that Washington is preserving leverage while reducing Tehran's capabilities.

Reinforcements are also on the way, with multiple Marine units deploying to the region and additional forces under consideration.

The buildup reflects a broader strategy to give the president a range of options as he seeks to force Iran back to the negotiating table.

Supporters of a tougher approach argue that decisive measures are necessary to end Iran's actions in the region.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Trump has been "prudent" in keeping all options open, noting the administration has "mountains of plans" to respond to Iran's escalation.

Other Republicans have gone further, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., urging the president to "take Kharg Island," arguing it would cripple the country's primary revenue source and hasten the end of the conflict.

Critics, however, warn of risks.

Analysts cited by The Hill and Politico say any ground operation could expose U.S. forces to attack and escalate the conflict.

Iran could retaliate against regional energy infrastructure, tightening global supply and driving prices higher.

Still, some experts say a blockade — similar to U.S. actions in Venezuela — could achieve many of the same goals with less risk by preventing tankers from accessing Iranian oil without deploying large numbers of U.S. troops.

The stakes are high. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz is widely viewed as an act of desperation but has had real consequences for U.S. consumers and allies.

The administration has framed its strategy as short-term pain for long-term stability and a necessary stand against a regime that has long threatened global commerce.