WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | keystone xl pipeline | climate change | joe biden

Trump Says He Wants Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built

Monday, 24 February 2025 09:03 PM EST

Republican President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted the Keystone XL pipeline, which was opposed for years by activists fighting against climate change, to be built.

The pipeline was proposed in 2008 to bring oil from Canada's Western tar sands to U.S. refiners and was halted in 2021 by owner TC Energy Corp after Democrat former President Joe Biden revoked a key permit needed for a U.S. stretch of the project.

"Our Country's doing really well, and today, I was just thinking, that the company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built — NOW! I know they were treated very badly by Sleepy Joe Biden, but the Trump Administration is very different — Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built!" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted the Keystone XL pipeline, which was opposed for years by activists fighting against climate change, to be built.
donald trump, keystone xl pipeline, climate change, joe biden
153
2025-03-24
Monday, 24 February 2025 09:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved