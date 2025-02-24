Trump Says He Wants Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built

Republican President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted the Keystone XL pipeline, which was opposed for years by activists fighting against climate change, to be built.

The pipeline was proposed in 2008 to bring oil from Canada's Western tar sands to U.S. refiners and was halted in 2021 by owner TC Energy Corp after Democrat former President Joe Biden revoked a key permit needed for a U.S. stretch of the project.

"Our Country's doing really well, and today, I was just thinking, that the company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built — NOW! I know they were treated very badly by Sleepy Joe Biden, but the Trump Administration is very different — Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built!" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.