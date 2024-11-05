Trump Wins GOP Strongholds to Narrow Path to WH

Former President Donald Trump is now 76 electoral votes away from winning another term in the White House after clinching victories Tuesday night in a bevy of Republican strongholds.

Vice President Kamala Harris meanwhile held steady in traditional Democrat states New York and Illinois, while also winning Virginia and New Hampshire.

Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax projected Trump the winner in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska's third district, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming, giving him 194 electoral votes as of 9 p.m. ET. A total of 270 is needed to secure the presidency.

Harris now has 95 electoral votes, but polls had yet to close in numerous western states where she is expected to win, including California, which has 54 electoral votes.