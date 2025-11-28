Don Jr. Rips WSJ Over Afghan Refugee Defense

Donald Trump Jr. accused The Wall Street Journal's editorial board of favoring Afghan refugees over U.S. security after a fatal attack on National Guard troops near the White House intensified political debate over immigration policy.

"Give me a [expletive] break," Trump said in a post on X.

"The RINOs at the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board want us to be flooded with millions of America hating migrants who don't share our values," he said, using an acronym for Republicans in name only.

"This is a good reminder that it's not just Democrats responsible for this - It's the globalist RINOs too."

The Journal's editorial, "The Ambush on the National Guard," argued that "the alleged shooting by an Afghan 'partner' shouldn't condemn all who assisted the U.S. and now live here," warning that blanket crackdowns on former allies could undermine American credibility in future conflicts.

Trump's comment came days after prosecutors allege Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States under the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, fatally shot National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded Andrew Wolfe in an ambush near the White House.

Conservatives, including Trump and policy aide Stephen Miller, argue that the Washington establishment — including some right-leaning outlets — continues to play down the security risks of large-scale resettlement, despite an attack in the nation's capital that law enforcement is investigating as possible terrorism.

Federal officials say Lakanwal worked with a CIA-backed Afghan unit before resettling in the United States and that he obtained asylum during Trump's current term.

In response to the attack, the administration has halted immigration processing for Afghan nationals and ordered a review of Afghans who entered during President Joe Biden's tenure, as well as a reassessment of asylum and green card approvals from countries U.S. agencies flag as security risks.

President Donald Trump has separately vowed what he called a "permanent pause" on migration from "third world countries," a phrase he has not formally defined but that he says would cover many refugee and visa programs expanded under Biden.

Reuters contributed to this report.