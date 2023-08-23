Trump: Biden 'Looks Terrible on the Beach'

Former President Donald Trump thinks his successor, President Joe Biden, looks "terrible" vacationing at the beach while hundreds of thousands of people are killed in Ukraine.

Sitting down with Tucker Carlson for an exclusive interview on social media's X, the former president argued that the beach did not present the image necessary to show strength during tumultuous times in the United States and abroad.

"I think he looks terrible at the beach," Trump said, first poking fun at the president's physical fitness and style. "Well, he can't walk through the sand! You know, sand is not that easy to walk through. But when he walks through it, he can't walk through the sand."

"And there's somebody in there that thinks he looks fabulous at the beach — I think he looks horrible at the beach," he added.

More importantly, Trump explained, "the beach doesn't represent what the president's supposed to be doing. He's supposed to be working."

Specifically, the U.S. involvement in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he pointed out that "hundreds of thousands of people are being killed," including civilians.

"He's supposed to be getting us out of that ... horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine," Trump contended. "You can do that. You can do that very easily."

"If I were president, it would have never started," the former president proclaimed.

Trump's sit down with Carlson took place the same hour the Republican National Committee held its first debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — which he decided to skip in favor of speaking with the former Fox News host.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social. "I will therefore not be doing the debates!"