Trump to Iran: 'Hell to Pay' If Regime Kills Protesters

President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning to Iran's ruling regime Thursday as massive pro-democracy protests surged across the country.

Speaking with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said Iranian leaders have been told the United States will respond "very hard" if the regime starts killing protesters, the New York Post reported.

Trump warned there would be "hell to pay" if Iran's rulers unleash the kind of deadly violence they have used in past crackdowns, according to the New York Post's account of the Hewitt interview.

ABC News reported Trump has also said the U.S. is "locked and loaded" if Iran kills peaceful demonstrators.

The New York Post reported the protests began in Tehran and quickly spread nationwide, with crowds chanting for freedom and democratic reforms as anger boils over economic misery, corruption, and political repression.

Videos circulating online show huge crowds flooding major roads and public squares, with at least one widely shared clip showing a building on fire as demonstrators cheered.

Iran's government has responded with force, including expanded security deployments, tightened internet restrictions, and threats of harsh punishment, the Post reported.

CBS News reported activists say at least 36 people have been killed as the unrest intensifies.

The White House has framed Trump's stance as support for ordinary Iranians seeking freedom while warning Tehran there will be consequences if the regime escalates violence against civilians, according to administration statements cited by multiple outlets.

Al Jazeera reported Iranian officials are blaming the protests on foreign influence while continuing arrests and crackdowns.

Analysts say the demonstrations represent one of the most significant surges of anti-regime unrest in years, with Iran's rulers once again relying on repression to try to stay in power, according to PBS News Hour.