Trump: Iran Proposed Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran reached out to the United States over the weekend and proposed holding talks on a nuclear deal, President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Axios reported.

"We may meet with them," the president said. "A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting ... but a meeting is being set up."

Trump's comments come as protests in Iran intensify, the death toll rises, and the U.S. considers taking military action against the regime.

Trump has said publicly that he is willing to use military force if the Iranian regime killed protesters, and on Sunday told reporters he is looking at "very strong options" when it comes to backing the demonstrators.