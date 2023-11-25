Trump on Hamas Hostage Release: Where Are the Americans?

Former President Donald Trump said a lack of respect for the U.S. and its leadership is why Hamas has not yet released any American hostages in its negotiated exchange during a temporary cessation of hostilities in its war with Israel.

Trump expressed discontent with the hostage deal, highlighting the absence of Americans in the released groups in a post on Truth Social: "Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage? There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!"

Trump's criticism followed a statement from an unnamed U.S. official indicating that American citizens were "not expected" to be part of the hostages released on Saturday, according to The Hill.

However, the White House expressed optimism, stating it remains "hopeful" that three American citizens will be included in upcoming hostage releases.

President Joe Biden, addressing reporters on Friday, acknowledged uncertainty about the timing of the release of American hostages but expressed "hope" that it would occur soon.

Biden has expressed hope for the extension of the temporary cease-fire along with the return of more hostages, including possibly two American women and a 4-year-old girl.

"We don't know when that will occur, but we expect it to occur," Biden said.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and others, released 24 hostages Friday, the first day of the agreed-upon four-day cessation of hostilities. Fifty hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for over 100 jailed Palestinians.

On Saturday in a separate Truth Social post, Trump predicted an unfavorable outcome, saying: "Hamas now wants a better deal for hostages. This is not going to end well!"

In a Nov. 9 interview with Univision, Trump said the international community should allow the conflict to "play out" and questioned the legitimacy of its initiation.

The Biden administration has consistently backed Israel's right to respond to the Hamas terrorist attack, with Biden personally visiting Tel Aviv shortly after the incident. However, both publicly and privately, officials have urged Israel to adhere to the laws of war and make efforts to minimize civilian casualties, reported The Hill.