Trump Critic Gov. Whitmer Now Seeks 'Common Ground'

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the more vocal critics of President Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, struck a conciliatory tone toward the administration in her State of the State address.

Whitmer spoke of finding "common ground" with Trump during her comments at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

Whitmer campaigned on behalf of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris across the country, slamming Trump at every stop — until now.

"I took an oath to serve the people of Michigan — all the people. That's my commitment to you no matter who is in the White House or on the other side of the table in Lansing," Whitmer said in her address.

"Yes, I do hope to find common ground with President Trump and work with the Democratic Senate and Republican House on our shared priorities. I'm not looking for fights, but I won't back down from them either."

It's a far cry from July, when Whitmer attacked Trump as a "convicted felon who stokes violence" in her endorsement of Harris.

Trump, Whitmer added, "attacked our auto industry, which hardworking families depend on; left office after losing 100,000 manufacturing jobs; and drove our economy into the ground last time he was in the White House."

Whitmer also thanked Trump for pausing the 25% tariffs on Canada, though Trump announced Thursday that tariffs would go into effect next week.

"I'm also grateful the president decided to pause. As I've said before, I'm not opposed to tariffs outright. But they're a blunt tool when the Michigan economy is on the line," she said.

Trump last week reappointed Whitmer to the council of governors, a bipartisan group that works with federal agencies on issues such as homeland security, National Guard operations, disaster response, and other security and safety measures.

The council consists of 10 governors appointed by the president, five from each party.