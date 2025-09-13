WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | gop | shutdown | democrats

Trump: GOP Shouldn't Deal With Dems on Funding Bill

By    |   Saturday, 13 September 2025 01:29 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Republicans shouldn't "bother" dealing with Democrats to approve legislation funding the federal government.

"We will get it through because the Republicans are sticking together for the first time in a long time," Trump told "Fox & Friends."

Democrat congressional leaders are refusing to support spending bills that do not include their healthcare priorities.

"There is something wrong with them," Trump said. "If you gave them every dream right now, ... they want to give away money to this or that and destroy the country. If you gave them every dream, they would not vote for it.

"We have to get Republican votes. That's all," he added.

When asked about the 60-vote threshold, Trump responded: "No. We're gonna do a — probably a continuing resolution, or we're gonna do something. So we're gonna do something.

"Here is the problem the Democrats have: They're sick. There is something wrong with them. [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer is at end of the rope."

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate while Democrats hold 45. For most bills, 60 votes are needed to shut off delaying tactics, known as filibusters, and bring bills to a final vote.

Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday said he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are united in opposing any legislation that doesn't include key healthcare provisions and a commitment not to roll them back.

He said that the country is in a different place than it was in March when he argued against a shutdown and that he believes Republicans and Trump will be held responsible if they don't negotiate a bipartisan deal.

Republicans are considering a short-term stopgap spending measure to avoid a Sept. 30 shutdown and as Democrats face what most see as two tough choices if the parties can’t negotiate a deal — vote with Republicans to keep the government open or let it close indefinitely with no clear exit plan.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said Republicans shouldn't "bother" dealing with Democrats to approve legislation funding the federal government.
donald trump, gop, shutdown, democrats
328
2025-29-13
Saturday, 13 September 2025 01:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved