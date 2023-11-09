Trump Skipping Fourth GOP Debate

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump won't participate in next month's fourth GOP debate, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller simply said "No" when asked by the Examiner if the draw of sparring with nemesis Megyn Kelly would be enough to convince Trump to take part in the Dec. 6 debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Republican National Committee announced earlier Thursday that the next GOP debate would be hosted by NewsNation and moderated by Kelly, NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas, and Eliana Johnson of The Washington Free Beacon.

Trump skipped the first three debates, holding competing events all three times. On Wednesday, Trump held a rally in Hialeah, Florida.

Trump butted heads with Kelly during a 2015 Republican primary debate when Kelly was still with Fox News. But Trump sat down for an interview with Kelly in September on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call for the RNC to discontinue the debates.

"It's time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOs [Republican In Name Only] and Never-Trumpers that nobody wants and nobody's going to vote for," Trump said in Hialeah.

Trump is polling at 56.6% in the Republican primary, according to FiveThirtyEight's last polling average posted Thursday, outpacing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 14.1%.