Trump to Cabinet: You Run Your Departments, Not Musk

President Donald Trump held a meeting with his Cabinet and told them they run their departments. The meeting coincided with a post from Trump on the subject, eluding to the message that Elon Musk was not the one with the authority to initiate firings or layoffs.

Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency has created an uproar in Washington and nationwide, as DOGE looks for government spending waste and jobs it determines aren't needed.

Trump said in the post, "I have instructed the Secretaries and Leadership to work with DOGE on Cost Cutting measures and Staffing. As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go."

Trump said words have meanings. "We say the 'scalpel' rather than the 'hatchet.' The combination of them, Elon, DOGE, and other great people will be able to do things at a historic level."

The White House today posted a press release that made the claim the administration had saved American families an average of $2,100 through its deregulation policies.

In his post, Trump said more cuts are on the way.

"It's very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people. We're going to have these meetings every two weeks until that aspect of this very necessary job is done," he wrote.