WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | davos | markets | trading

Trump Calls Market Pullback 'Peanuts,' Touts Nuclear Push at Davos

By    |   Wednesday, 21 January 2026 02:31 PM EST

President Donald Trump brushed off a recent pullback in equities on Wednesday, telling an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the dip was "peanuts" compared with the market's gains and predicting stocks would "double" over time.

Trump said good economic news used to push stocks higher "as it should," but complained that markets now often slip even when data is positive, according to Investing.com

He added that the recent weakness did not change his broader optimism for U.S. markets, describing the setback as minor relative to the rally of recent years.

U.S. stocks opened higher after initially pointing lower before the bell. The S&P 500 rose about 0.4% at the open, reversing premarket losses as traders pointed to a more conciliatory tone in Trump's Davos remarks.

Trump also revived speculation about future Federal Reserve leadership, saying he would announce a new Fed chair in the "not too distant future."

He criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell as "terrible," comments that briefly refocused attention on the outlook for interest rates and questions surrounding central bank independence.

One of the clearest sector reactions came in nuclear-related stocks after Trump emphasized nuclear power as a key pillar of his economic and energy strategy, tying it directly to the electricity demands of artificial intelligence.

He said he had signed an order directing approvals for "many new nuclear reactors" and that the United States was "going heavy into nuclear," adding that safety improvements in the industry were "unbelievable" compared with earlier eras.

Trump said the country would need more than double its energy capacity to support the growth of AI, while warning that the U.S. power grid is outdated.

He said he urged large technology companies to build their own electric generating capacity, including power plants, and promised accelerated permitting, saying approvals could come "within two weeks."

Shares of small nuclear reactor developers rallied in premarket trading, with NuScale Power up around 6.4%, Nano Nuclear Energy rising 5.6%, and Oklo, backed by Sam Altman, climbing around 7.8%. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump brushed off a recent pullback in equities on Wednesday, telling an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the dip was "peanuts" compared with the market's gains and predicting stocks would "double" over time.
donald trump, davos, markets, trading
335
2026-31-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved