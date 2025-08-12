Trump, Chuck Todd Exchange Rare Words of Praise Following Years of Tension

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to recent remarks made by former NBC News journalist Chuck Todd, highlighting Todd's assessment of Trump's political influence.

"I don't think we've had anybody with this much impact on the Country since FDR," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Chuck Todd, formerly of NBC FAKE NEWS, in an interview with journalist David Brody. Wow, thank you Chuck. I always said that you were far better than the scum that runs the FAKE NEWS at NBC and, especially, Brian Roberts and 'Concast.' You are a Free Man now. Congratulations - Use your time well!"

Todd made the FDR comparison during an interview with David Brody on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Todd, who left NBC News in January after nearly two decades with the network, compared Trump's political and cultural impact to that of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Todd served as political director, chief White House correspondent, and moderator of "Meet the Press" from 2014 to 2023.

Over the years, Todd and Trump have had a combative relationship. Trump frequently criticized Todd on social media, often using the nickname "Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd," and accused NBC News of biased coverage.

Todd, for his part, at times challenged Trump's statements in interviews and coverage, while also acknowledging Trump's significant influence on American politics. In recent public remarks, Todd has described Trump as a transformative figure whose presidency reshaped political norms and media dynamics.

Trump's Truth Social post praised Todd's recent comments and contrasted him with NBC's current leadership and its corporate parent, Comcast, which Trump has often referred to derisively as "Concast."