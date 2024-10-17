Trump Ribs Schumer: He'll Bring Back Biden if Polls Worsen

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump elicited laughs out of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying the Senate majority leader was the one responsible for kicking President Joe Biden out of the presidential race but will be the one to bring him back if Vice President Kamala Harris' polling gets any worse.

Trump made the comments at the Al Smith Dinner on Thursday night in Manhattan, a white-tie charity event skipped by Harris.

"If she does any worse in the polls, they're going to bring [Biden] back again, I think," Trump said during his roast. "Chuck, he's going to do it," Trump said, pointing to the senator, who was seated directly to Trump's left during his speech.

"He's the one that got [Biden] out. That's the guy. Much more so than crazy [Rep.] Nancy [Pelosi] I will tell you, because I know him. He did it," getting a chuckle and an eyebrow raise out of Schumer.

Trump also needled Schumer on the name of his political party.

"But many of you are Manhattan liberals from the media and the Democrat Party. I always say the Democrat. You know, Chuck doesn't like that. He likes Democratic," Trump said. "And it sounds much more beautiful: the Democratic Party. I always say the Democrat Party because it sounds worse. And it's true.

"He likes Democratic. Why don't they just change the name this way? You know, it is Democrat," Trump said, again getting a laugh out of Schumer.