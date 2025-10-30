Trump: Schumer 'Almost Treasonous' in Criticizing Asia Trip

President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for criticizing his recent trip to Asia, calling the New York Democrat’s remarks “almost treasonous.”

"Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars and Chuck Schumer said trip was a 'total dud,' even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social while returning to Washington.

On Wednesday, Schumer mocked Trump's overseas trip during a speech on the Senate floor.

He accused the president of "gallivanting in Asia, dancing in Malaysia" as the government shutdown entered its 29th day.

Schumer also accused Trump of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the purpose of "giving away vital national security tools in exchange for little more than a photo op" and said he would "strike a trade deal that will sell out the American people."

"President Trump is about to congratulate himself, patting himself hard on the back for cleaning up a mess he created," Schumer said, calling the trip "a total dud."

Trump's tour included stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea — countries affected by his tariff policies.

During the trip, he announced a deal with South Korea to lower tariffs in exchange for $350 billion in U.S. investment, met with new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and held a high-stakes summit with Xi.

After the meeting in Busan, South Korea, Trump said he would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports while Beijing would resume purchases of American soybeans and delay restrictions on rare earth minerals for one year.

"I would say on a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.