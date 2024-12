President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has chosen Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano to head the Social Security Administration.

Trump's full Truth Social statement:

"I am very pleased to nominate Frank Bisignano to serve as the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration. Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations. He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency's commitment to the American People for generations to come!



Frank Bisignano currently serves as the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv Corporation, the World's largest payments and financial technology company that touches almost every American household each day. He has a long career leading financial services institutions through great transformation. Frank previously served as Co-Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Prior to JPMorgan Chase & Co., he held senior positions at Citigroup, including Chief Administrative Officer during 9/11, where he had responsibility for 16,000 employees in Lower Manhattan…"