House Democrats Push to Thwart Trump's 2024 Run Legislatively

A group of congressional Democrats is attempting to prevent Donald Trump from running in 2024 through a bill claiming he "engaged in an insurrection."

So far, 40 House Democrats signed onto legislation proposed Thursday by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., applying Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — originally meant for disqualifying Confederate generals — to the former president.

"Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election," Cicilline stated. "You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy."

The Rhode Island congressman further cited Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who alleged on the Senate floor that Trump is "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition," Cicilline claimed.

It comes one month after Cicilline reportedly shopped the bill around to colleagues following Trump's official campaign announcement on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

At the time, Cicilline told lawmakers in a letter obtained by The Hill that his legislation "specifically details how Donald Trump engaged in insurrection ... despite knowing that the election results were lawful."

His letter also argued the bill would prove Trump refused to immediately "denounce or act against the mob and putting thousands of lives in danger" and attempted to "manipulate" Vice President Mike Pence into not certifying the results.

The bill coincides with the House Jan. 6 committee's probe into Trump's role in the event and a separate Justice Department investigation.