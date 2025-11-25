WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Not Considering Straight, 2-Year Obamacare Subsidy Extension: WH

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 05:46 PM EST

President Donald Trump is not considering a "straight, two-year" extension of Obamacare subsidies, the White House said Tuesday.

Politico had to reported on Monday that the Trump administration was preparing a health-policy framework that would extend Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies for two years.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that "contrary to fake news reporting, President Trump is not considering a straight two year subsidy extension."

"The President is having ongoing conversations with members of his administration, members of Congress, and private sector experts," Leavitt added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


