Watchdog Unveils FBI Officials' Misconduct With Foreign Sex Workers

Six FBI officials stationed abroad engaged in sexual activities with prostitutes, including visits to karaoke bars, massage parlors, and gentlemen's clubs, according to a report released by the Justice Department's internal watchdog, reported NPR.

The report, disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information Act request dated Oct. 20, 2021, spans 37 pages but with redactions concealing the identities of the involved officials and the countries where the incidents occurred. However, it reveals details about the misconduct, highlighting violations of Justice Department and FBI protocols, which could expose agents to potential extortion or blackmail.

Among the findings, one official paid for sex during a social outing with foreign law enforcement allies at a karaoke establishment, as well as at a strip club and a massage parlor while on official duties overseas. Another official was discovered to have engaged in similar activities at a gentleman's club and with a prostitute provided by local law enforcement.

The document outlines an instance where foreign law enforcement officers offered to arrange prostitutes for the FBI officials, leading to encounters at their accommodations. Despite redactions obscuring the location, an official confessed to engaging in sexual activities with these individuals.

Throughout the investigation, polygraph tests were administered, revealing that five officials had been untruthful or evasive about their involvement with prostitutes, the report shows. Their actions contravened multiple FBI policies, such as failing to report interactions with foreign nationals and concealing both personal and colleague misconduct.

Consequences for the implicated officials varied, with three resigning, two retiring, and one being removed from their position. Engaging with foreign prostitutes while on FBI duty violates established FBI and DOJ directives.