Energy Dept Cuts 47 Rules, Regulations to Save $11B

The Energy Department on Monday announced that it will save $11 billion by outright cutting or paring down 47 regulations impacting everything from home appliances to refrigeration products.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said it was something no other administration would have attempted to do.

"While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations," he said, "the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days."

While many of the descriptions of the affected regulations seem straightforward, one labeled, 'Ending Requirements for Members of One Sex to Be Able to Try Out for Sports Teams of the Opposite Sex,' leads to the question, what does that have to do with energy policy in America?

The streamlining, according to the DOE, has cut "more than 125,000 words from the Code of Federal Regulations."

Two executive orders from President Donald Trump are involved in the actions. Shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump issued the order "Unleashing American Energy," which was intended to reverse regulations that "devastate American consumers by driving up the cost of transportation, heating, utilities, farming and manufacturing, while weakening our national security."

The second, on April 8, was intended to open up America's energy reserves to full production by eliminating state and local regulations designed to make it difficult to produce energy.