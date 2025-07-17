Doctor: Trump Has 'Chronic Venous Insufficiency'

President Donald Trump's recent medical exam sought to provide answers for the reportedly noticeable swelling in his ankles and bruising on his hand in recent days.

Trump has been diagnosed with a benign "chronic venous insufficiency," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday.

Editor's Note: How to Fix Your Blood Pressure (Do This Every Day)

The presidential physician reported that the 79-year-old president's condition results from damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing properly.

Responding to speculation over recent photos showing bruising on Trump's hand, Leavitt said the doctor determined "this was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Trump became the oldest person in history to assume the presidency when he began his second term this January, replacing Democrat Joe Biden, who stepped down at 81.

The Republican frequently boasts of his energy levels and the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.

In April, Trump said after undergoing a routine medical check-up that he was in "very good shape."

Leavitt's revelations follow viral online discussions about the president's visibly swollen ankles and discolored right hand.

She said he had undergone "a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she said.

All Trump's test results "were within normal limits," she said and he had a "normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

The hand issue, she said, was linked to the aspirin he takes in a "standard" cardiovascular health program.

This report contains material from AFP.