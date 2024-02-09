×
Tags: dnc | robert fitzgerald kennedy jr. | super pac | fec | election

RFK-Affiliated Super PAC Subject of DNC Complaint

By    |   Friday, 09 February 2024 02:15 PM EST

The Democratic National Committee on Friday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and its affiliated American Values 2024 super PAC, alleging that the campaign has been receiving improper benefits from the super PAC's work to get his name onto state ballots.

The super PAC said last year it would invest an eight-figure sum to help the Kennedy campaign gather signatures needed to be included on battleground states' ballots and vendors were hired to collect signatures in those states at the beginning of the year.

The DNC filed its complaint after the organization last week said it would start funding access efforts in five more states, reported NBC News.

The DNC says that move is a "violation of federal law" as it means American Values 2024 is giving the Kennedy campaign an illegal contribution.

DNC legal counsel Bob Lenhard said Friday, while announcing the FEC complaint, that the campaign is "in the process of accepting a $15 million unlawful in-kind contribution by coordinating their efforts to get him on the ballot."

The move also means a shortcut for the Kennedy campaign, said Lenhard.

"Rather than doing that hard work itself, using money raised in compliance with the candidate contribution limits, the campaign is taking a shortcut, outsourcing what is otherwise a core campaign function to a super PAC," he said.

American Values 2024 co-chair, Tony Lyons, said in response that the DNC is seeking action because it "wants to deny millions of people their basic constitutional voting rights in a relentless onslaught against democracy."

"This FEC complaint is just another desperate DNC tactic to defame Kennedy, vilify him, and drain his campaign funds," he continued. "The American people are too smart to be fooled by these political games."

Kennedy also slammed the DNC for its complaint, saying that it is "in no position to assert morality over anyone — they refused to have a primary and have worked against the will of the people in the past few elections."

American Values 2024 lists among its biggest donors Tim Mellon, a major contributor for former President Donald Trump who also gave $15 million to the pro-Kennedy organization, campaign finance records show.

According to FEC filings, Mellon donated $10 million to MAGA Inc., the main Trump-affiliated super PAC.

Gavin de Becker, who provides security for Kennedy, donated more than $10 million to his super PAC. Lyons said the organization has refunded some of the money, referring to it as "bridge funding" that wasn't needed, but said de Becker has "committed to continue bridge funding until RFK Jr. is elected president."

The Democratic National Committee on Friday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign and its affiliated American Values 2024 super PAC.
Friday, 09 February 2024 02:15 PM
