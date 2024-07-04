WATCH TV LIVE

Disney Heiress Halting Dem Donations Until Biden Drops Out: CNBC

Thursday, 04 July 2024 06:53 PM EDT

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney who founded the company that bears his name, will halt donations to the Democratic Party until President Joe Biden steps down from the 2024 U.S. presidential election race, the heiress told CNBC on Thursday.

Biden has repeatedly said he will not step down, although since his performance in the first presidential debate he has faced growing calls to step down from the Democratic nomination for president ahead of the Nov. 5 election against Republican former President Donald Trump, who Biden defeated in 2020.

Abigail Disney did not immediately return calls seeking further comment. 

