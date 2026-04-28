Marino: Security for President at Events Should Be Guaranteed

OPINION

In today's threat environment, scale matters.

Large public gatherings — sporting events, festivals, conventions, and rallies — are already complex security challenges.

When the president of the United States is added to that mix, the risk profile changes dramatically. Yet, despite the obvious stakes, not every presidential visit tied to a major event is designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE).

That gap should be closed.

The NSSE designation, made by the secretary of DHS and overseen by the United States Secret Service, is reserved for events of national significance.

It brings together federal, state, and local partners under a unified command structure, integrates intelligence across agencies, and ensures the highest level of planning and resource allocation.

Events like presidential inaugurations and major international summits routinely receive this designation.

But large-scale domestic events featuring the president often do not — creating an inconsistent and potentially risky security posture.

This inconsistency is difficult to justify.

A packed stadium, a national championship game, or a massive outdoor festival already presents an attractive target for those seeking to cause harm or disruption.

Add the president to the equation, and the symbolic and strategic value of that target increases exponentially.

The combination of dense crowds, open access points, and heightened visibility creates precisely the kind of environment that adversaries look for.

Designating all presidential visits tied to large events as NSSEs would establish a clear and uniform standard.

It would ensure that the same rigorous planning, intelligence coordination, and resource deployment are applied regardless of location or event type.

Local jurisdictions — many of which are already stretched managing large crowds — would benefit from the additional federal support and clarity of command that comes with an NSSE framework.

Some may argue that expanding NSSE designations in this way would overextend federal resources. But that argument underestimates both the stakes and the efficiencies gained through standardization.

Security planning becomes more effective when it is predictable.

Agencies train better, coordinate faster, and execute more seamlessly when expectations are clear and consistent.

More importantly, the cost of underestimating risk is far greater than the cost of preparedness. A security failure at a large event involving the president would not only endanger lives but also reverberate across the nation's political and social fabric.

Prevention, in this context, is not optional — it is essential.

There is also a public confidence dimension.

Americans attending large events where the president is present should not have to wonder whether the highest level of security protocols are in place.

A universal NSSE designation for these situations would provide reassurance that safety is being treated with the seriousness it demands.

The nature of public events has changed.

Crowds are larger, threats are more diffuse, and the margin for error is smaller than ever.

Aligning presidential visits to large events with NSSE designation is a logical, necessary step forward.

When the president attends, the security standard should not be a judgment call — it should be a guarantee.

Charles Marino is a former Secret Service Supervisory Special Agent & Senior Advisor to the Secretary of DHS. He serves as a Newsmax National Security Contributor & is author of "Terrorists On The Border & In Our Country."