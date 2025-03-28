DHS Puts Funds for Sanctuary Cities on Chopping Block

Billions of dollars in federal grants for programs that seek to prevent terrorism or help communities respond to disasters could be put on the chopping block, based on immigration policy in sanctuary cities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem signed a document determining that Federal Emergency Management Agency programs that go to "sanctuary jurisdictions" would be subject to a review and potential "termination," The Hill reported Friday.

It was among a number of memos that were written by FEMA acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton on March 20 that Noem approved Tuesday, E&E News reported Friday.

The list of grants that could be cut includes a $1.9 billion program to help high-risk urban areas prevent and prepare for terrorist attacks, a $760 million program that helps states and tribes prevent terrorism, and a $480 million program that helps states and tribes with emergency preparedness.

The document Noem signed flagged those grants as "red," according to The Hill.

FEMA has frozen nearly $10 billion in disaster aid for nonprofits including hospitals as it seeks to identify funding that could be used to help illegal immigrants, according to agency documents obtained by E&E News. The blocked money had been approved for nongovernmental organizations to rebuild their own facilities after a disaster and to provide services such as short-term housing to survivors.

The document signed by Noem also contains a list of "yellow" programs that could later receive the same treatment. These programs include services for major disaster survivors, funds to repair buildings damaged by a major disaster, and security programs for nonprofit organizations — including houses of worship. Approval of their payments will be subject to a weekly review by DHS. Among programs set for termination include those that provide emergency food and shelter to migrants.

The document came in response to two executive orders by President Donald Trump, including one that seeks to prevent federal funds being used to benefit illegal immigrants, according to The Hill. It also came after the Trump administration suggested putting conditions on disaster aid to California following January's wildfires.